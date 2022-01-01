Pancakes in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve pancakes
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|#8 Pancakes
|$9.25
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with choice of blueberries, chocolate chips or bananas served with butter ans syrup
|#6 Short Stack Pancakes
|$5.25
Two buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
|Side Pancake
|$2.65
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry
|Blueberry Pancake
Oat milk, blueberry, banana, cashew, oat, maple, vanilla