Salad wrap in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve salad wrap

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.45
Signature Chicken Salad Wrap$10.45
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.50
Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap
Salad Wrap$7.50
Homemade tuna or cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and tomato
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

