Lobsters in Lone Tree

Cranelli's Italian Restaurant
10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F, Lone Tree
|"SPECIAL" LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$28.00
Raviolis stuffed w/ lobster & ricotta, w/ roasted red peppers, crushed red peppers, red onions & asparagus, Sauteed in our homemade creamy blonde sauce. Finished w/ herbed bread crumbs, green onions & basil
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree -
10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree
|Signature Lobster Roll
|$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
|ToGo Lobster Roll Supper
|$69.00
|Lobster & Avocado Salad
|$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette