Avocado sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Bites WTC - World Trade Center
Bites WTC - World Trade Center
1 World Trade Center, Suite 120, Long Beach
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, swiss cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a baguette
More about Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295
Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295
100 Oceangate, Suite P295, Long Beach
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
|$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, swiss cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a baguette
|Pastrami Avocado Sandwich
|$10.49
Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Avocado
on a Baguette