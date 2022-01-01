Chile relleno in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Combinacion Chiles Rellenos (Stuffed Chile)
|$11.50
Combination plate with refried beans, rice and stuffed Green Chilie with cheese
|Burito Chile Relleno (Stuffed Chile)
|$9.50
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Chile Relleno Casero
|$14.95
Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$13.95
A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream
|1 Chile Relleno ALC
|$8.00
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Chile Relleno & Enchilada
|$16.50
|Chile Relleno
|$6.50
|#8 Chiles Rellenos
|$16.50
Two homemade chile Rellenos topped with zesty ranchero sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Garnished with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Grilled poblano chile Relleno is available upon request. Stuffed with cheese and topped with poblano sauce and melted cheese. garnished with pico de gallo ✶
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Chile Relleno Casero
|$14.95
Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$13.95
A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream
|1 Chile Relleno ALC
|$8.00