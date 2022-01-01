Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combinacion Chiles Rellenos (Stuffed Chile)$11.50
Combination plate with refried beans, rice and stuffed Green Chilie with cheese
Burito Chile Relleno (Stuffed Chile)$9.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Casero$14.95
Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Relleno Burrito$13.95
A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream
1 Chile Relleno ALC$8.00
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno & Enchilada$16.50
Chile Relleno$6.50
#8 Chiles Rellenos$16.50
Two homemade chile Rellenos topped with zesty ranchero sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Garnished with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
Grilled poblano chile Relleno is available upon request. Stuffed with cheese and topped with poblano sauce and melted cheese. garnished with pico de gallo ✶
More about Taco Shore
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Casero$14.95
Souffle battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, garlic tomato salsa, queso cotija, cream, served with mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Relleno Burrito$13.95
A long beach favorite. A large flour tortilla stuffed with our chile relleno casero, Mexican rice, refried beans and roasted garlic tomato salsa. Topped with salsa guajillo, queso cotija and drizzled with sour cream
1 Chile Relleno ALC$8.00
More about Lola's

