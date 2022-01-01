Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve crab salad

Ahipoki CA image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki -Long Beach

1938 N Lakewood Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Salad$5.50
More about Ahipoki -Long Beach
STARLING DINER image

 

STARLING DINER - 4114 E 3RD ST

4114 E 3RD ST, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Crab Cake Salad$18.95
More about STARLING DINER - 4114 E 3RD ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Enchiladas

Tamales

Cheeseburgers

Bruschetta

Chilaquiles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Teriyaki Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston