Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.00
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.25
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.00
Soft tofu lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Crispy Tofu image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu$8.00
Fried tofu, fresh avocado, mayonnaise & house-made secret sauce.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Sticky Buns

Lasagna

Tomato Basil Soup

Pork Chops

Tacos

Short Ribs

Kebabs

Waffles

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston