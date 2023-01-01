Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Century City

Century City restaurants
Century City restaurants that serve avocado salad

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

High Rise Avocado Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chickpea, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan roasted garlic dressing
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad$14.00
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
Lentil Salad, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, Pickled Onion$14.00
