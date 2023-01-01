Avocado salad in Century City
Century City restaurants that serve avocado salad
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|High Rise Avocado Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Hearts, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chickpea, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan roasted garlic dressing
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad
|$14.00
|Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
|Lentil Salad, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, Pickled Onion
|$14.00