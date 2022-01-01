Highland Park pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Highland Park

Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Acorn Squash$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
PEPPERONI$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Pepperoni$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
More about Triple Beam Pizza
TOWN Pizza Highland Park image

PIZZA

TOWN Pizza Highland Park

5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To-Go$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
Arugula Salad To-Go$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
14" Medium Pepperoni$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.
More about TOWN Pizza Highland Park
Hippo Restaurant image

 

Hippo Restaurant

5916 ½ N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hippo House Rolls$9.00
Honey Butter, Sea Salt.
"Fett'Unta" Bread$4.00
Griddl’d fett’unta bread with sea salt.
Fettuccini with Pork Ragu$19.00
Heritage pork ragù
More about Hippo Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Highland Park

Burritos

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Map

More near Highland Park to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston