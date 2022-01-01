Highland Park pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Triple Beam Pizza
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|HALF Acorn Squash
|$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
|PEPPERONI
|$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
|HALF Pepperoni
|$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
PIZZA
TOWN Pizza Highland Park
5101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad To-Go
|$9.00
green leaf lettuce, dry salami, American Grana cheese, red bell peppers, red onions, chickpeas, with lemon dijon dressing
|Arugula Salad To-Go
|$7.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, ground pepper,
tomatoes, with lemon vinaigrette
|14" Medium Pepperoni
|$16.50
Classic curl and crisp pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, housemade tomato sauce.