Kale salad in
Hollywood
/
Los Angeles
/
Hollywood
/
Kale Salad
Hollywood restaurants that serve kale salad
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
Avg 4.1
(500 reviews)
Shredded Kale Caesar Salad
$13.00
More about Electric Owl
Egg Tuck
7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Kale Caesar Salad
$5.00
More about Egg Tuck
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Penne
Cheesecake
Mango Smoothies
French Fries
Burritos
Cheeseburgers
Spaghetti
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hollywood to explore
Beverly Grove
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Los Feliz
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Century City
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston