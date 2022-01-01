Fried rice in Sawtelle
Sawtelle restaurants that serve fried rice
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!