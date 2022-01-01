Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Sawtelle

Go
Sawtelle restaurants
Sawtelle restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen - West LA
Veggie Fried Rice image

 

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle

2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
More about Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle

