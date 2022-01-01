Tortilla soup in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
31 University Avenue, Los Gatos
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$0.00
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.65
An ancestral recipe called Sopa Tarasca it’s made with pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, guajillo chile, onions, garlic, epazote, and herbs, topped with crispy corn tortilla, sour cream, Mexican dry cheese, and chile negro flakes.