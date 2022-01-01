Tortilla soup in Los Gatos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue

31 University Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTILLA SOUP$0.00
More about Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
Item pic

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$8.65
An ancestral recipe called Sopa Tarasca it’s made with pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, guajillo chile, onions, garlic, epazote, and herbs, topped with crispy corn tortilla, sour cream, Mexican dry cheese, and chile negro flakes.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

