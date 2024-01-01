Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve samosa

Tibet's Restaurant

321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville

Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Two delicate fresh made pastries filled with potatoes and peas.
DJ'S Watering Hole - 988 W Dillon Rd

988 W Dillon Rd, Louisville

Samosas$8.99
