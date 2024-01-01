Samosa in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Louisville restaurants that serve samosa
Tibet's Restaurant
321 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville
No reviews yet
Vegetable Samosa
$5.00
Two delicate fresh made pastries filled with potatoes and peas.
More about Tibet's Restaurant
DJ'S Watering Hole - 988 W Dillon Rd
988 W Dillon Rd, Louisville
No reviews yet
Samosas
$8.99
More about DJ'S Watering Hole - 988 W Dillon Rd
