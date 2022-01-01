Enchiladas in Louisville
Verde- Louisville
640 Main St, Louisville
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of filler, red enchilada sauce, queso fresco, choice of two (2) sides
|Enchilada Platter (4 Person)
|$50.00
Enchilada Platter - Comes with choice of filler along with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole. Chips and salsa included!
|Enchiladas for 2
|$25.00
Choice of filler with rice and beans! Includes 2 bottle Drinks!