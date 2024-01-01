Cobb salad in Louisville
Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville
|Tap Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Our Version of the Cobb - Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Cotija Cheese, and Lemon Vinaigrette.
Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO
836 Main St, Louisville
|COBB SALAD
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, house made rosemary croutons & mixed greens served with your choice of dressing