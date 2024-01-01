Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd

1071 Courtesy Rd, Louisville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tap Cobb Salad$16.00
Our Version of the Cobb - Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Cotija Cheese, and Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden - 1071 Courtesy Rd
SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO

836 Main St, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COBB SALAD$12.00
Turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, house made rosemary croutons & mixed greens served with your choice of dressing
More about Bittersweet Cafe & Confections - Louisville, CO

