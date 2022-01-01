Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Original Highlands

Go
Original Highlands restaurants
Toast

Original Highlands restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bleu Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House made chicken battered & fried, dipped in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickled celery relish, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, ranch, toasted kaiser bun
--
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Herb roasted chicken breast, topped with caramelized onion relish, lettuce, apple slices and Swiss cheese. Served on a French baguette.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2
More about The Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Original Highlands

Al Pastor Tacos

Steak Tacos

Suadero

Quesadillas

Barbacoas

Tortas

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Original Highlands to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Avenue

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Old Louisville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston