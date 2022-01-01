Chicken sandwiches in Original Highlands
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Bleu Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House made chicken battered & fried, dipped in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickled celery relish, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, ranch, toasted kaiser bun
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
Herb roasted chicken breast, topped with caramelized onion relish, lettuce, apple slices and Swiss cheese. Served on a French baguette.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion. Includes one side of your choice. Swiss or cheddar +$1 | Nashville-Hot +$2