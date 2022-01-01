Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tender Grilled Chicken served on our House Salad.
Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Diced Fried Chicken served on our House Salad.
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Nachos

Steamed Broccoli

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

French Fries

Quesadillas

Pecan Pies

Map

More near Westport to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

East Main

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston