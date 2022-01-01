Chicken salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Tender Grilled Chicken served on our House Salad.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Diced Fried Chicken served on our House Salad.
|Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Wheat Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey.
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and
fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3601 Springhurst Blvd., Louisville
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
|$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.