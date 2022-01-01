Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Lutherville Timonium

Go
Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.50
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
More about Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
Banner pic

 

Hightopps Backstage Grille - 2306 York Rd

2306 York Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed with our house made blue cheese dressing, bleu crumbles and Hightopps House sauce, crisp lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Hightopps Backstage Grille - 2306 York Rd
Consumer pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.50
Fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
More about Kooper's North

Browse other tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium

Burritos

Cake

Cookies

Key Lime Pies

Turkey Burgers

Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Lutherville Timonium to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (600 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston