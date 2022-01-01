Buffalo chicken wraps in Lutherville Timonium
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.50
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
Hightopps Backstage Grille - 2306 York Rd
2306 York Rd, Lutherville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken tossed with our house made blue cheese dressing, bleu crumbles and Hightopps House sauce, crisp lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla