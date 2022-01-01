Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BYO Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Asian Tuna Sandwich$17.00
Ahi Tuna pan seared medium rare, avocado, teriyaki slaw, wasabi drizzle, sesame seed, toasted brioche
More about Mother's North Grille
THB Bagelry & Deli

1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Fiji Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

