Tuna sandwiches in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|BYO Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
|Asian Tuna Sandwich
|$17.00
Ahi Tuna pan seared medium rare, avocado, teriyaki slaw, wasabi drizzle, sesame seed, toasted brioche
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
1810 York Rd A/B, Lutherville-Timonum
|Low Fat Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Fiji Tuna Sandwich
|$9.95
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
White Albacore tuna salad, muenster cheese, roasted red peppers on Asiago bagel pressed