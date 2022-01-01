Pies in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve pies
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|18" Pie
|$15.00
|12" Pie
|$8.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Sour Cherry pie Tarts
|$8.95
|Blackberry Peach Pie
|$8.95
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.25
Freshly baked throughout the day. Rotisserie chicken, vegetables in a thick gray. Top and bottom crust!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
graham cracker and cinnamon crust, mango coulis, mint garnish, whipped cream