Pies in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve pies

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Pie$15.00
12" Pie$8.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Stone Mill Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Sour Cherry pie Tarts$8.95
Blackberry Peach Pie$8.95
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Item pic

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$13.25
Freshly baked throughout the day. Rotisserie chicken, vegetables in a thick gray. Top and bottom crust!
More about Poulet
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Key Lime Pie$7.00
graham cracker and cinnamon crust, mango coulis, mint garnish, whipped cream
More about Bluestone
Kooper's North image

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie$8.00
More about Kooper's North
Shepherds Pie image

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$17.99
Irish specialty. Sirloin tips and vegetables in a savory gravy topped with champ and baked to a golden brown.
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still

