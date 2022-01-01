Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lutherville Timonium

Lutherville Timonium restaurants
Toast

Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve salmon

Il Basilico Trattoria image

 

Il Basilico Trattoria

49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$21.00
Salmon W/ Tomatoes & Spinach$26.00
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mill Bakery

10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)
Takeout
House Salad w/Grilled Salmon$18.95
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, ORGANIC SPROUTS, VINE RIPENED TOMATOES AND MARINATED CUCUMBERS. TOPPED WITH A PIECE OF FRESH GRILLED SALMON. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Caesar Salad Topped w/Grilled Salmon$18.95
FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS, AGED PARMESAN CHEESE AND FOCACCIA CROUTONS. TOPPED WITH A PIECE OF FRESH GRILLED SALMON. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
More about Stone Mill Bakery
Michael's Cafe image

 

Michael's Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Atlantic Salmon$25.00
Prepared pan-seared, grilled or blackened.
Served with choice of two classic sides
Atlantic Salmon$23.00
Broiled Salmon, Lemon Butter, Broccolini & Mash Potatoes
More about Michael's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mother's North Grille

2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville

Avg 4.1 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salmon$24.00
grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice
More about Mother's North Grille
Item pic

 

Poulet

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Platter$17.50
Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Salmon Salad$17.75
Grilled Salmon Filet Ea$13.25
Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
More about Poulet
Tark's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tark's Grill

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$30.00
orange sesame glazed, coconut rice, spinach, grilled pineapple
Blackened Salmon B.A.L.T Sandwich & Fries$23.00
pan seared salmon, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, potato toast
More about Tark's Grill
Item pic

 

Bluestone

11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Firecracker Salmon -Dinner$24.00
farmed cold water salmon, spicy sauce, saffron rice and crispy Brussels sprouts
*Simple Grilled Salmon$32.00
simply grilled, served with saffron rice and Brussels sprouts
*Firecracker Salmon Lunch$21.00
a little kick from teriyaki and soy glaze, grilled served with vegetable fried rice
More about Bluestone
Item pic

 

Kooper's North

12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Teriyaki Salmon$22.00
Pan seared salmon with sweet teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions. Served with jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables.
More about Kooper's North
Item pic

 

An Poitin Stil- The Still

2323 York Road, Lutherville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon B.L.T$15.99
Fresh salmon fillet grilled and topped with smoked applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on white bread. Make it blackened for an additional charge.
Dublin Salmon$19.99
Fresh Salmon topped with maple syrup served over champ & vegetable du jour
More about An Poitin Stil- The Still
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Uber Bagels & Deli

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slammin' Salmon$10.45
Lox, Scallion cream cheese, cucumber, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

