Salmon in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve salmon
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.00
|Salmon W/ Tomatoes & Spinach
|$26.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|House Salad w/Grilled Salmon
|$18.95
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, ORGANIC SPROUTS, VINE RIPENED TOMATOES AND MARINATED CUCUMBERS. TOPPED WITH A PIECE OF FRESH GRILLED SALMON. SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
|Caesar Salad Topped w/Grilled Salmon
|$18.95
FRESH ROMAINE HEARTS, AGED PARMESAN CHEESE AND FOCACCIA CROUTONS. TOPPED WITH A PIECE OF FRESH GRILLED SALMON. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
Michael's Cafe
2119 York Road, Timonium
|Atlantic Salmon
|$25.00
Prepared pan-seared, grilled or blackened.
Served with choice of two classic sides
|Atlantic Salmon
|$23.00
Broiled Salmon, Lemon Butter, Broccolini & Mash Potatoes
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$24.00
grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice
Poulet
2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium
|Grilled Salmon Platter
|$17.50
Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
Served with Choice of 2 Sides
|Salmon Salad
|$17.75
|Grilled Salmon Filet Ea
|$13.25
Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tark's Grill
2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$30.00
orange sesame glazed, coconut rice, spinach, grilled pineapple
|Blackened Salmon B.A.L.T Sandwich & Fries
|$23.00
pan seared salmon, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, potato toast
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
|*Firecracker Salmon -Dinner
|$24.00
farmed cold water salmon, spicy sauce, saffron rice and crispy Brussels sprouts
|*Simple Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
simply grilled, served with saffron rice and Brussels sprouts
|*Firecracker Salmon Lunch
|$21.00
a little kick from teriyaki and soy glaze, grilled served with vegetable fried rice
Kooper's North
12240 Tullamore Rd., Lutherville
|Sweet Teriyaki Salmon
|$22.00
Pan seared salmon with sweet teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions. Served with jasmine rice and mixed seasonal vegetables.
An Poitin Stil- The Still
2323 York Road, Lutherville
|Salmon B.L.T
|$15.99
Fresh salmon fillet grilled and topped with smoked applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on white bread. Make it blackened for an additional charge.
|Dublin Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh Salmon topped with maple syrup served over champ & vegetable du jour