Clam chowder in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve clam chowder

Clam Chowder image

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$15.00
Bacon, Tobasco, chives, oyster crackers
More about The Blue Ox
Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$4.95
Order and Pay in Café Only
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

