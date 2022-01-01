Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic noodles in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Garlic Noodles
Lynn restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Green Tea Restaurant
751 Lynnway, Lynn
Avg 3.9
(270 reviews)
Garlic Noodles
$7.00
More about Green Tea Restaurant
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Nightshade Noodle Bar
73 Exchange Street, Lynn
Avg 5
(260 reviews)
garlic noodles
$18.00
angel hair pasta, confit garlic butter, candied lemon, fennel pollen
More about Nightshade Noodle Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn
Mussels
Cookies
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Teriyaki Chicken
Tiramisu
Waffles
Greek Salad
Cheese Pizza
More near Lynn to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston