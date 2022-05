Chicken parmesan in Lynn

Fried Chicken Breast served with marinara sauce on brioche roll with mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese

May add a side.

Choose from:

Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing

French Fries

Roasted Seasonal Veggies

* SUB IS SHOWN IN PICTURE**