Greek salad in Lynn

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
Cafe Services
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap with Fripp Chips
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Sub with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta & Greek Dressing with Fripp Chips
|Greek Salad - GF
Crisp Iceberg. Black Olive. Feta Crumble. Tomato, Cucumber. Shaved Red Onion. Green Bell Pepper. Banana Pepper. Choice of Protein and Dressing.