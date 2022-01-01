Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Lynn

Lynn restaurants
Lynn restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our homemade Creamy Greek Dressing, with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, carrots and feta cheese.
Gluten Free
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap with Fripp Chips$5.99
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Sub with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta & Greek Dressing with Fripp Chips
Greek Salad - GF
Crisp Iceberg. Black Olive. Feta Crumble. Tomato, Cucumber. Shaved Red Onion. Green Bell Pepper. Banana Pepper. Choice of Protein and Dressing.
Rolly's Tavern on the Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

338 Broadway, Lynn

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Greek Salad$8.99
Lrg Greek Salad$10.99
