Caesar salad in
Lynn
/
Lynn
/
Caesar Salad
Lynn restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Blue Ox
191 Oxford St, Lynn
Avg 4.9
(1971 reviews)
Classic Caesar Salad
$13.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
More about The Blue Ox
Antique Table Restaurant
2 Essex St, Lynn
Avg 4.5
(873 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$9.95
More about Antique Table Restaurant
