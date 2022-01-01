Caesar salad in Lynn

Classic Caesar Salad image

 

The Blue Ox

191 Oxford St, Lynn

Avg 4.9 (1971 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan
Antique Table Restaurant image

 

Antique Table Restaurant

2 Essex St, Lynn

Avg 4.5 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.95
