Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$5.99
Sliced Boar's Head Buffalo Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, Buffalo-Ranch and American cheese on toasted Sourdough