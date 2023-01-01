Paninis in Lynn
Lynn restaurants that serve paninis
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Enzo's Pizzeria
129 Oxford St, LYNN
|Cordon Bleu Panini
|$13.75
Roasted Chicken Breast with bacon, tomatoes, baked ham, arugula, swiss cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side.
Choose from
mixed green salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: creamy caesar, creamy greek, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing.
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
|Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
|$13.75
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with tomatoes, basil-arugula pesto with olive oil and salt and pepper to your liking and accompanied with a side.
Choose from:
Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
|Ham and Cheese Panini
|$12.75
Baked Ham with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side.
Choose from:
Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
195 Market Street, Lynn
|Grilled Chicken Panini with Basil-Ricotta Aioli & Frip Chips
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken on Toasted Sourdough with Basil-Ricotta Aioli, Spinach and Red Onion, served with Frip Chips