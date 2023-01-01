Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Lynn

Go
Lynn restaurants
Toast

Lynn restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Enzo's Pizzeria

129 Oxford St, LYNN

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Cordon Bleu Panini$13.75
Roasted Chicken Breast with bacon, tomatoes, baked ham, arugula, swiss cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side.
Choose from
mixed green salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: creamy caesar, creamy greek, balsamic vinaigrette, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing.
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini$13.75
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with tomatoes, basil-arugula pesto with olive oil and salt and pepper to your liking and accompanied with a side.
Choose from:
Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
Ham and Cheese Panini$12.75
Baked Ham with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese and dijon mustard aioli served on a long roll toasted and accompanied with a side.
Choose from:
Mixed Green Salad (plain) with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, creamy greek, creamy caesar, blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing
French Fries
Roasted Seasonal Veggies
More about Enzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

195 Market Street, Lynn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini with Basil-Ricotta Aioli & Frip Chips$6.99
Grilled Chicken on Toasted Sourdough with Basil-Ricotta Aioli, Spinach and Red Onion, served with Frip Chips
More about The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynn

Waffles

Filet Mignon

Rice Bowls

Egg Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Ice Cream

Hummus

Ravioli

Map

More near Lynn to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston