Chicken salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad
Ricardo's Kouzzina
271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$14.00
Romaine Lettuce with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and dressing of your choice.
Madison Chophouse Grille
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison
|Cashew Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cashews, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and grilled chicken
|Homemade Chicken Salad
|$11.99
All white meat chicken folded into a homemade mixture of mayo, sour cream, and sun-dried cranberries. Topped with lettuce and tomato on lightly toasted Wheatberry Bread