Chicken salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad

Ricardo's Kouzzina

271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and dressing of your choice.
More about Ricardo's Kouzzina
Item pic

 

Madison Chophouse Grille

202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cashews, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and grilled chicken
Homemade Chicken Salad$11.99
All white meat chicken folded into a homemade mixture of mayo, sour cream, and sun-dried cranberries. Topped with lettuce and tomato on lightly toasted Wheatberry Bread
More about Madison Chophouse Grille

