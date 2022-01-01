Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Flan
Madison restaurants that serve flan
PASTA
Osteria Papavero
128 East Wilson Street, Madison
Avg 4.5
(736 reviews)
Flan
$9.50
maple flan, vanilla shortbread cookie
More about Osteria Papavero
La Taguara Bar & Grill
3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison
No reviews yet
Quesillo / Flan
$5.99
Caramel vanilla egg custard.
More about La Taguara Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Madison
Cake
Strawberry Banana Smoothies
Coleslaw
Tostadas
Chicken Caesar Salad
Baklava
Taco Salad
Muffins
More near Madison to explore
Verona
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Edgerton
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Oregon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Waunakee
No reviews yet
Sauk City
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1512 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(994 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston