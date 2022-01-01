Noodle soup in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve noodle soup
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Malaysian Laksa Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Coconut red chili broth, rice noodles, shrimp, ground pork, bean sprout, chili, cilantro, mint, scallion, fried shallot • $1 goes to support Combat Blindness International
Monsoon Siam 2
2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Traditionally sold by boat vendors that floated along Bangkok's canals and rivers. "Delicious pork broth noodle soup."
Rice noodles, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, fried wonton wraps, sliced pork, and pork grinds.
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$11.00
Steamed noodles, chicken, and bean sprouts, topped with scallions and cilantro.
|BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Braised beef, tender and flavorful in a tasty rich beef broth, Steamed noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro.