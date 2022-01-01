Huevos rancheros in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.99
3 Organic pasture raised eggs on charro beans or black beans & crispy tortillas smothered with spicy chorizo, red salsa, queso sauce & topped with queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes & onions
|Huevos Rancheros Vegan
|$10.99
JUST Eggs on crispy tortillas, black beans, quinoa chorizo, red salsa, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & vegan sour cream
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.