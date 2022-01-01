Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy Chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy Chicken drizzled with bbq sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Breaded chicken fillet with our buffalo sauce, mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla. Substitute with grilled chicken fillet.
Chicken Wrap$10.99
Char-grilled or breaded chicken fillet, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and lemon garlic ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Chicken Wrap$14.00
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Boston bibb lettuce, diced chicken tossed in a Thai ginger sauce, veggie and sauce
accompaniments
Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, pepper jack cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
