Chicken wraps in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken drizzled with bbq sauce, then rolled up with a mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a large flour tortilla.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Breaded chicken fillet with our buffalo sauce, mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla. Substitute with grilled chicken fillet.
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Char-grilled or breaded chicken fillet, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and lemon garlic ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
|Mayan Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|1/2 Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
|Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
Boston bibb lettuce, diced chicken tossed in a Thai ginger sauce, veggie and sauce
accompaniments
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, pepper jack cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla