Tropical smoothies in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tropical smoothies
More about Ancora - Downtown
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
|Green Tropics Smoothie
|$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). **We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below**
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Green Tropics Smoothie
|$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills
SANDWICHES
Ancora - Shorewood Hills
3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills
|Green Tropics Smoothie
|$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.