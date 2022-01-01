Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tropical smoothies in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tropical smoothies

Item pic

 

Ancora - Downtown

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Tropics Smoothie$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). **We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below**
More about Ancora - Downtown
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora - Maple Bluff

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Tropics Smoothie$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Green Tropics Smoothie$9.00
The perfect way to sneak your greens + fruits in for the day! Made with spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, and water. (no added sweetener, no dairy). We think this smoothie tastes best made with water, but if you'd like to sub milk or OJ - select the modifier below.
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills
Consumer pic

 

BeneBlends - 558 Junction Road

558 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tropical Acai SMOOTHIE$0.00
More about BeneBlends - 558 Junction Road

