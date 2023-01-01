Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Two breaded and fried chicken thighs tossed in Buffalo sauce with American & pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch on a brioche bun.
