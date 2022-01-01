Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Ancora image

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*
More about Ancora
Starkweather Brewing Company image

 

Starkweather Brewing Company

2439 Atwood Avenue, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poco de Calor Hot Chocolate Mexican Stout Crowler$16.00
Hot Chocolate Mexican Stout - 9%
Cinnamon and chocolate up front chased by Ancho, Guajillo, and Scorpion peppers.
More about Starkweather Brewing Company
Ancora image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*
More about Ancora
Ancora image

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
house-made chocolate sauce with steamed milk. *please specify if you would like whip cream in the modifier section below*
More about Ancora
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.00
More about Crema Cafe
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
More about Java Den At 1022
Original Pancake House image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.50
Served with whipped cream.
More about Original Pancake House
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Guittard chocolate, and steamed milk
More about Marigold Kitchen

