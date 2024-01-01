Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve migas

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora - Maple Bluff

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas Platter$16.00
tomato, onion, garlic, scrambled egg, folded shredded cheese, fried corn tortillas, cilantro, avocado. Served with chorizo, flour tortilla, black beans, picante sauce (sub veggie sausage +$1)
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
Ancora - Downtown

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas Platter$16.00
tomato, onion, garlic, scrambled egg, folded shredded cheese, fried corn tortillas, cilantro, avocado. Served with chorizo, flour tortilla, black beans, picante sauce (sub veggie sausage +$1)
More about Ancora - Downtown
SANDWICHES

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas Platter$16.00
tomato, onion, garlic, scrambled egg, folded shredded cheese, fried corn tortillas, cilantro, avocado. Served with chorizo, flour tortilla, black beans, picante sauce (sub veggie sausage +$1)
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills

