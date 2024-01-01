Migas in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve migas
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Migas Platter
|$16.00
tomato, onion, garlic, scrambled egg, folded shredded cheese, fried corn tortillas, cilantro, avocado. Served with chorizo, flour tortilla, black beans, picante sauce (sub veggie sausage +$1)
More about Ancora - Downtown
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills
Ancora - Shorewood Hills
3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills
