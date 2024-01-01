Crab cakes in Malvern

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a minimum of filler seasoned just right and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and lime aioli. Comes with one side
Smith Island Crab Cakes$27.99
2 Jumbo lump crabcakes mixed with a minimum of filler and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Comes with one side and lime aioli on the side.
TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew - Malvern

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sliders$17.00
Plum Tomato, old Bay Mustard Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche (GFO)
