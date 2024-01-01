Crab cakes in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Dixie Picnic
Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.99
Jumbo Lump crabmeat with a minimum of filler seasoned just right and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and lime aioli. Comes with one side
|Smith Island Crab Cakes
|$27.99
2 Jumbo lump crabcakes mixed with a minimum of filler and pan sauteed to a crispy finish. Comes with one side and lime aioli on the side.