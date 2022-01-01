Chicken cobb salad in Manassas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
Item pic

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine, Smoked Chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles & smashed avocado.
Choice of dressing
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

