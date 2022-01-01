Penne in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve penne

Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Rose Sauce, Prosciutto,
More about Trattoria Toscana
Penne Alla Vodka image

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$17.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

