Rice soup in Mansfield

Mansfield restaurants
Mansfield restaurants that serve rice soup

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cibo Matto Caffe

254 Chauncy St, Mansfield

Avg 4.6 (3398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Wild Rice Soup$12.00
spinach, carrot, turkey brodo
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Mansfield Deli

72 Pratt Street, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Soup*$5.50
More about Mansfield Deli

