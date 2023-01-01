Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice soup in
Mansfield
/
Mansfield
/
Rice Soup
Mansfield restaurants that serve rice soup
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
Avg 4.6
(3398 reviews)
Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
$12.00
spinach, carrot, turkey brodo
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Mansfield Deli
72 Pratt Street, Mansfield
No reviews yet
Chicken & Rice Soup*
$5.50
More about Mansfield Deli
