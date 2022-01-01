Marietta Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Marietta
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Popular items
|Consume Side
|$1.00
|Pico
|$0.25
|Sour Cream
|$0.50
More about FUZE Kitchen
FUZE Kitchen
1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
|Quesadilla
|$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
|Vegetarian
|$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
More about Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
SEAFOOD
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta
|Popular items
|TACOS-
|$2.00
|CALDO DE CAMARONES
|$11.00
|CHEESE DIP Large
|$8.75
More about Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
|La De Mi Abuelo
|$11.45
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
|Tampiquena Steak
|$16.45
Grilled skirt steak (marinated in our zama recipe), served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, mexi beans, guacamole, and crema.
More about Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta
|Popular items
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
|SON OF OINK
|$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
|AVO AVO
|$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado