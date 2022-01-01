Marietta Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Marietta

La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Consume Side$1.00
Pico$0.25
Sour Cream$0.50
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
FUZE Kitchen image

 

FUZE Kitchen

1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
Quesadilla$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
Vegetarian$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
More about FUZE Kitchen
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACOS-$2.00
CALDO DE CAMARONES$11.00
CHEESE DIP Large$8.75
More about Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar image

 

Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar

2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.75
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
La De Mi Abuelo$11.45
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
Tampiquena Steak$16.45
Grilled skirt steak (marinated in our zama recipe), served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, mexi beans, guacamole, and crema.
More about Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta image

 

Cluck N Mooh - Marietta

3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
SON OF OINK$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
AVO AVO$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Cluck N Mooh - Marietta

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marietta

Tacos

Salmon

Burritos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Fajitas

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston