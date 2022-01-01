Salmon in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve salmon
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Lemon Rosemary Salmon
|$23.00
Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy
255 Village Pkwy NE,, Marietta
|Salmon BLT
|$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$13.00
Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime
|Salmon Croquettes
|$15.00
Hand breaded Atlantic Salmon fritters, served with a vinegar slaw and house made honey mustard
Jimmy'z Kitchen
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta
|Salmon Mofongo
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon served with Mofongo and Creole Sauce.
|BLACKENED SALMON
|$28.00
Blackened Salmon served with jasmine rice and sautéed veggies
Xengo Restaurant
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$12.95
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$9.95
|Rock Salmon Roll
|$15.95
Aspens Signature Steaks
2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta
|Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
grilled salmon, herbs de provence, fingerling potatoes, broccoli, green beans, grain mustard vinaigrette
Moxie Burger- Shallowford
2421 Shallowford Rd #158, Marietta
|Salmon BLT
|$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Infusion Crab ATL
2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
|A4 - CAJUN SALMON ALFREDO
|$22.50
Grilled 4 Ounce Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock. Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
|L11 - FRIED SALMON LUNCH
|$25.50
One 8 OZ FRIED SALMON W/ MASH POTATO AND BROCCOLI
|A7 - RACHEAL'S JERK SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO
|$30.00
4 Ounce Salmon and 6-9 Shrimp Jerk Alfredo
Blaqhaus ATL
16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA
|Lemon pepper BUTTER SALMON
|$29.99
|Salmon
|$13.99
Camps Kitchen & Bar
255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$11.00
House-smoked Chilean salmon, cream cheese, shallots, cucumbers, fresh dill.
|Grilled Kung Pao Salmon
|$25.00
Guajillo Kung Pao sauce, stir fry vegetables, coconut rice.
|Salmon Arancini
|$11.00
Fried risotto balls, Chilean salmon, parmesan, English peas, chipotle mayo, frisee herb salad.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta
|Spicy Salmon Hush Puppies (3)
|$3.50
|Half Salmon Hush Puppy Panini
|$10.50
Original or Smokey Salmon Hush Puppies, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn Relish, HorseRadish-Honey Mustard Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.90
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli