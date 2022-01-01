Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve salmon

Good Kitchen & Market image

 

Good Kitchen & Market

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Rosemary Salmon$23.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market
Consumer pic

 

Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy

255 Village Pkwy NE,, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon BLT$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
More about Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC image

 

LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC

2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Tacos$13.00
Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime
Salmon Croquettes$15.00
Hand breaded Atlantic Salmon fritters, served with a vinegar slaw and house made honey mustard
More about LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
Item pic

 

Jimmy'z Kitchen

2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Mofongo$27.00
Grilled Salmon served with Mofongo and Creole Sauce.
BLACKENED SALMON$28.00
Blackened Salmon served with jasmine rice and sautéed veggies
More about Jimmy'z Kitchen
Xengo Restaurant image

 

Xengo Restaurant

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke Bowl$12.95
Baked Salmon Roll$9.95
Rock Salmon Roll$15.95
More about Xengo Restaurant
Aspens Signature Steaks image

 

Aspens Signature Steaks

2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Salmon$28.00
grilled salmon, herbs de provence, fingerling potatoes, broccoli, green beans, grain mustard vinaigrette
More about Aspens Signature Steaks
Main pic

 

Moxie Burger- Shallowford

2421 Shallowford Rd #158, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon BLT$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
More about Moxie Burger- Shallowford
Main pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Infusion Crab ATL

2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
A4 - CAJUN SALMON ALFREDO$22.50
Grilled 4 Ounce Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock. Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
L11 - FRIED SALMON LUNCH$25.50
One 8 OZ FRIED SALMON W/ MASH POTATO AND BROCCOLI
A7 - RACHEAL'S JERK SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO$30.00
4 Ounce Salmon and 6-9 Shrimp Jerk Alfredo
More about Infusion Crab ATL
HONEY BUTTER SALMON image

 

Blaqhaus ATL

16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon pepper BUTTER SALMON$29.99
Salmon$13.99
More about Blaqhaus ATL
Grilled Kung Pao Salmon image

 

Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Dip$11.00
House-smoked Chilean salmon, cream cheese, shallots, cucumbers, fresh dill.
Grilled Kung Pao Salmon$25.00
Guajillo Kung Pao sauce, stir fry vegetables, coconut rice.
Salmon Arancini$11.00
Fried risotto balls, Chilean salmon, parmesan, English peas, chipotle mayo, frisee herb salad.
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

1333 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Hush Puppies (3)$3.50
Half Salmon Hush Puppy Panini$10.50
Original or Smokey Salmon Hush Puppies, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn Relish, HorseRadish-Honey Mustard Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.90
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order

