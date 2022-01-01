Croissants in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve croissants
More about Jessica's Lobster Shack
Jessica's Lobster Shack
198 East Hampton Road, Marlborough
|Kids grilled croissant with Peanut Butter
|$9.99
Buttered and grilled croissant with Peanut butter. Kids meals are served on a custom frisbee with a drink, a side of choice and a token for an Ice cream for dessert.
|Lobster salad croissant
|$23.99
chilled lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise and diced celery. served on a buttered and grilled croissant with fresh lettuce. Serves with your choice of potato chips or cucumber slices.