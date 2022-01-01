Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Marlborough
/
Marlborough
/
Fish And Chips
Marlborough restaurants that serve fish and chips
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
Avg 5
(32 reviews)
Fish & Chips (Cod)
$12.00
fresh cod in batter
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern
3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough
Avg 4.1
(346 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$18.75
Beer battered catch-of-the-day with coleslaw, tartar sauce and hand cut fries
More about Marlborough Tavern
