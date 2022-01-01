Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants that serve fish and chips

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips (Cod)$12.00
fresh cod in batter
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.75
Beer battered catch-of-the-day with coleslaw, tartar sauce and hand cut fries
More about Marlborough Tavern

