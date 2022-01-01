Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops - GF$33.00
GF w/ butternut risotto and sauteed spinach
More about Zina's Cucina
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Sea Scallops$26.00
with parmesan cracker topping
Baked Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops Combo$26.00
2 jumbo stuffed shrimp and sea scallops served with mashed potato, veggies, & drawn butter
Pan Seared Scallops$38.00
with lobster and asparagus risotto
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Croissants

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Clams

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Tiramisu

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston