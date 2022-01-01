Scallops in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve scallops
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Pan Seared Scallops - GF
|$33.00
GF w/ butternut risotto and sauteed spinach
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery
61 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Baked Sea Scallops
|$26.00
with parmesan cracker topping
|Baked Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops Combo
|$26.00
2 jumbo stuffed shrimp and sea scallops served with mashed potato, veggies, & drawn butter
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$38.00
with lobster and asparagus risotto