Fish sandwiches in Marrero
Marrero restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
|Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
|Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.