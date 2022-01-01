Mc Kees Rocks restaurants you'll love

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Must-try Mc Kees Rocks restaurants

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese Balls$6.95
just like it says
Chicken Tenders$7.25
good old chicken tenders
Whaler$12.95
our BIG fish sandwich with a bun
Jabby Joe's image

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$6.95
Made with white bread, extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and butter, this crispy, crunchy, cheesy masterpiece is the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
Provolone Sticks$6.95
Lightly breaded sticks of Provolone cheese, deep fried and served with marinara
Jabby Fries$7.95
Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with ranch dressing
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

 

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, egg, & cheese breakfast zone$5.25
Sausage, egg, & cheese
Small Hand Tossed Pizza$10.99
Small 14" (4 cut) Plain
Turkey Panini$8.00
Smoked turkey breast, American and provolone cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce.
Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1815 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diner Omelet$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and two veggie or meat fillings, served with homefries or hash browns and choice of toast
Bob's Original Mixed Grill$10.50
Eggs scrambled with home fries, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, ham, and topped with cheese, served with choice of toast
Bob's Famous Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Two thick grilled slices of Italian bread with eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzani Pizza

824 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
McKees Rocks Cheese Steak$10.25
Shredded Steak, Mozzarella, Pepperazzi Hot & Tangy Peppers, Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Mayo
6 Cut Square$8.95
Square Cut
12 Cut Square$16.95
Square Cut
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

