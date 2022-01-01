Mc Kees Rocks restaurants you'll love
Mc Kees Rocks's top cuisines
Must-try Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks
|Popular items
|Cheddar Cheese Balls
|$6.95
just like it says
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.25
good old chicken tenders
|Whaler
|$12.95
our BIG fish sandwich with a bun
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.95
Made with white bread, extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and butter, this crispy, crunchy, cheesy masterpiece is the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
|Provolone Sticks
|$6.95
Lightly breaded sticks of Provolone cheese, deep fried and served with marinara
|Jabby Fries
|$7.95
Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with ranch dressing
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks
|Popular items
|Sausage, egg, & cheese breakfast zone
|$5.25
Sausage, egg, & cheese
|Small Hand Tossed Pizza
|$10.99
Small 14" (4 cut) Plain
|Turkey Panini
|$8.00
Smoked turkey breast, American and provolone cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce.
Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
1815 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
|Popular items
|Diner Omelet
|$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and two veggie or meat fillings, served with homefries or hash browns and choice of toast
|Bob's Original Mixed Grill
|$10.50
Eggs scrambled with home fries, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, ham, and topped with cheese, served with choice of toast
|Bob's Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
Two thick grilled slices of Italian bread with eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage