Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve tarts

Banner pic

 

The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street

61 Locust Street, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Tart$9.00
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Tarte Flambée Pizza$21.00
fromage blanc, Gruyère cheese, smoky bacon, roasted shallots
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Garlic Bread

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Belgian Waffles

Salad Bowl

Cheesecake

Fried Rice

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston