Enchiladas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve enchiladas
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Enchiladas Family Pack
|$38.00
Take and Bake
Includes 12 Enchiladas of your choice: Chicken, Ground sirloin, or Mushroom/Spinach. (no combinations), Rice, Beans, Salsa, Queso, and Chip
|Ground Sirloin Enchiladas
|$14.00
Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$15.00
Our signature slow roasted brisket, onions, bell peppers and jack cheese. Topped with roasted tomato au jus and crema. Served with crazy corn
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|# 2: Two Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.35
(2) Chicken Enchiladas
(rec sour cream sauce & salsa verde)
Served with choice of side.
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
|Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Enchiladas
|$11.35
Two enchiladas of spinach combined with savory black beans and mushrooms, and covered with our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.