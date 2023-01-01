Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve enchiladas

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Family Pack$38.00
Take and Bake
Includes 12 Enchiladas of your choice: Chicken, Ground sirloin, or Mushroom/Spinach. (no combinations), Rice, Beans, Salsa, Queso, and Chip
Ground Sirloin Enchiladas$14.00
Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Enchiladas$15.00
Our signature slow roasted brisket, onions, bell peppers and jack cheese. Topped with roasted tomato au jus and crema. Served with crazy corn
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Item pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
# 2: Two Chicken Enchiladas$10.35
(2) Chicken Enchiladas
(rec sour cream sauce & salsa verde)

Served with choice of side.
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Black Bean, Spinach, and Mushroom Enchiladas$11.35
Two enchiladas of spinach combined with savory black beans and mushrooms, and covered with our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
More about Molly’s La Casita

